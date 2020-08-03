RANGELEY — A mid-August tradition aimed at celebrating summer has taken place each year in the village of Oquossoc on the western-most end of Rangeley Lake. Given the challenges COVID-19 has presented, a scaled-down version of the annual Oquossoc Day tradition will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.

Many of the events, such as the water ski show, “Bomb the Bismarck” and boat parade, have been tabled. The day will kick off on the grounds of the Outdoor Heritage Museum, corner of Routes 4 and 17, with a scaled-down version of the Arts, Crafts and Antique Show.

State mandated protocols will be observed, including social distancing and face masks required. There will be three stations set up at entry areas offering free disposable gloves and hand sanitizer. Patrons are asked to use sanitizer upon arrival and departure as well as gloves between each booth visit. For safe spacing purpose, approximately 15 vendors (half the usual number) will be well spaced.

Live music will be provided at the park across from Oquossoc Grocery, sponsored by the Oquossoc Day Committee. There are three restaurants within steps of the museum grounds and others a short drive away.

The second annual First Responders Challenge Cup will get underway at 11 a.m. at Oquossoc Cove, hosted by the Outdoor Heritage Museum. Teams of three competitors each from local first responder agencies will battle it out for points toward the Oquossoc Day Challenge Cup. Last year the Rangeley FD took home the title and will defend it against teams from the Rangeley PD, Maine Warden Service and U.S. Border Patrol. Franklin Sheriff’s Department and Maine State Police have also been invited to join the contest.

Kids are invited to make a sign, wave the flag to show appreciation.