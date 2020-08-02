APPLETON, Wisconsin — Samara Morris of Bridgton has earned dean’s list honors at Lawrence University. Morris is a member of the Class of 2021. To make the dean’s list, a student must have earned at least 36 units in Lawrence courses during the academic year and have earned a GPA of at least 3.5.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Western Governors University, an online, nonprofit university, announces that Heather Bucklin of Lewiston has earned a master of science degree in curriculum and instruction.

BRISTOL, Rhode Island — Area students have been named to the spring dean’s list at Roger Williams University. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher are placed on the list. Named were Courtney Caouette of Greene, Christine Chasse of Lewiston, Emma Feagin of Readfield, Amela MacDonald of Durham and Garrett McLaughlin of South Paris.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Anne Daley of Lisbon has been named to Colorado College’s 2019-20 dean’s list. Daley was a senior during the 2019-20 academic year. Students who achieve a grade point average of 3.75 or higher are named to the list, which is released once a year. To qualify, a student must complete seven units in the academic year and those courses must be taken for a letter grade.

WACO, Texas — Patricia Katherine Bourget of Hebron, enrolled in Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences, has been named to the dean’s academic honor list for the spring semester at Baylor University. Students honored are Baylor undergraduates with a minimum semester grade point average of 3.7, with no grade lower than a “C” while enrolled in a minimum of 12 graded semester hours.

