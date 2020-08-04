Apple Valley

Wednesday, July 29 ladies league three clubs and a putter results: A Flight: Gross — Jeanne Read 45; Net — Fran Blanchette 33; B Flight: Gross — Pauline Paradis 49; Net — Anne Legendre 28; C Flight: Gross — Ethel Landry 63; Net — Linda Boucher 32; Overall: 50/50 — Claudette Stewart.

Fairlawn

Wednesday, July 29 men’s league results: Gross — 1. Chris Cloutier 35 2. Scott McCurdy 39 2. Brian Bilodeau 39 2. Tim Bowe 39 2. Mike Harnden 39 6. Tony Dubois 41 6. Steve Scotia 41 6. Tom Cyr 41 9. Moe Bissonnette 42 9. Dave Caron 42 9. Ace Haseltine 42 9. Billy Pepin 42 9. Scott Fennessy 42 9. Reco Arnoldy 42 9. Roger Bowden 42; Net — 1. Moe Bissonnette 29 2. Chris Cloutier 32 2. Dave Caron 32 4. Tim Bowe 33 4. Bruce Pelletier 33 4. Douglas Caron 33 7. Scott McCurdy 34 7. Brian Bilodeau 34 7. Mike Harnden 34 7. Billy Pepin 34 7. Rick Leeman 34 7. Matt Ouellette 34 7. Rick Camire 34; Overall: Pin: No. 1 — Billy Pepin 8’1″.

Wednesday, July 29 senior league flight net championships: A Flight — Steve Bergeron 69; B Flight — Pastor Vail 68; C Flight — Mike Cloutier 65; D Flight — Ron Grant 59; Overall: Pins: No. 9 (second shot) — 1. Mark Pontbriand 9’10” 2. Steve Berry 11’7″ 3. Bob Allen13’2″ No. 11 — 1. Steve Bergeron 13’2″ 2. Russ Desjardins 21’5″ 3. Marty Eyre 39′ No. 13 — 1. Glenn Downs 10’4.25 2. Mike Cloutier 11’1.5″ 3. Dave Depot 13’6″.

Fox Ridge

Wednesday, July 22 Pro Vision Center men’s league results: 1. Camire/Pouliot 17.5 2. Grondin/Goody 16 3. Cameron/Breau 15.5 3. Ouellette/Fitzgerald 15.5 3. Prue/Lashua 14.5 5. Copp/Cox 14 5. Dostie Fillion 14 7. Gilbert/Busch 13.5 7. Fortin/Grant 13.5 9. Provencher/Dee 12.5 10. Cloutier/Washburn 11.5 10. Cox/Coutts 11.5.

The Meadows

Thursday, July 30 senior league results: Front Nine — 1. Dick Blanchette/Claude Mahue/Brad Joslyn/Bruce Parker -2 1. Bob Mathieu/Don Morency/Marcel Mathieu/Russ Hurd -2 3. Ron Mansir/Bob Harnois/Mike Moody -1; Back Nine — 1. Herb Saucier/Ray Wyman/Bob Desbians -2 2. Richard Foster/Chuck Drinkwater/Paul Potvin/Ralph Angelitas -1 3. Mike Beaule/Charlie Hutchinson/Joe McGovern E; Overall: 50/50 — Ron Maheux.

Wednesday, July 29 ladies league scramble results: 1. Chris Sirois/Wanda Brown/Phyllis Greim 40 2. Maureen Spencer/Louise Cote/Camille Booker 42 3. Pauline Blais/Mary Lou Magno/Martha Cielinski 44; Closest to the pin — Brenda Foster/Anita Morin/Nancy Dube 3′.

Thursday, July 23 senior league results: Front Nine — 1. Art Bonenfant/Charlie Hutchinson/Marcel Mathieu -2 2. Herb Saucier/Paul Forgues/Ray Wyman/Paul Ouellette -2 3. Ray Samson/Bert Boucher/Al Edgecomb E; Back Nine — 1. Gene Reny/Paul Doyon/Mike Cielinski/Paul Landry -3 2. Brian Callahan/Paul Sarazin/Moe Vachon E 2. Gerry Landry/Pete Godin/Bob Melaragno/Bob Masse E; Overall: 50/50 — Bob Mathieu.

Poland Spring

Thursday, July 30 ladies day point quota results: 1. Gail Croteau +10 2. Elaine Dube +8 2. Janis Astle +8 4. Yvette Bouttenot +7 5. Sharon Fasulo +6 6. Dot Meagher +5 7. Diane Jordan +4 7. Leesa Smith +4 9. Diane Gagnier +2 10. Diana Poliquin +1 10. Janet Nelson +1 Phyllis Nelson +1.

Tuesday, July 28 ladies league twilight league results: Best Ball on Par 4s — 1. Erica Bosse/Jessica Ouellette 36 1. Mary Nablo/Karen Nichols/Maureen Heath/Beth Shea 36 3. Mona Bergeron/Pauline Winterbottom 37 3. Angie Ray/Sue Hatch/Gail Charpentier 37 5. Lisa Bisson/Melanie Gordon/Sarah Marcotte 38 6. Liz Blanchard/Sandy Hubbard 40 7. Yolanda Nichols/Cindy Greathouse 42; Scramble — 1. Mauri Dufour/Karly Eretzian/Barbara Eretzian/Carol Miller +1 2. Betsy Mayo/Melissa +2 3. Anne Printup/Roxy Dionne/Sue Provost +4 4. Georgia Pratt/Pat Maines/Jane Stone +7 4. Mona Leavitt/Patty Leavitt/Nancy Richards +7 6. Rose Vining/Jill Starbird/Diane Nadeau +10 6. Joan Giguere/Heather Slattery/Jane Conley +10 6. Yvette Washburn/Dot Meagher/Ruth Briggs/ Gail Croreau +10 6. Ann Martel/Sonja Theriault/Cathy Curley/Lyn Hale +10 10. Jill McCann/Susan Farquhar +12; Overall: 50/50 — Gail Charpentier.

Springbrook

Thursday, July 30 women’s league blind draw results: Gross — Carmen Cohen/Claire Carpentier 41; Net — 1. Rita Howard/Cheryl Harrington 29 2. Kathy Boggan/Jo Albert 38; Pins No. 13 — Jill Longstaff 6’6″ No. 15 — Cheryl Harrington 1’6″.

Tuesday, July 28 points results: 1. Kevin Bell +5.5 2. Dick Therrien +2 2. Scott Bubier +2.

Monday, July 27 CMSGA results: Overall Gross: Bill Fairchild 70M, John Sapoch 70, Bruce Bubier 71; Net: Cy Thompson 62, Ken Brigham 66, Tom Davis 67M; FLIGHT 1 Gross: Bob Pellerin 73, Preston Ward 74, Dave Ballew 76; Net: Mike Baillargeon 68M, Tom Downs 69M, Paul Doody 69; FLIGHT 2 Gross: Wayne Sanford 74, Greg Page 76M, Reid Birdsall 76; NET: Phil McCabe 68, Bill Hunter 70, Leo Bellemare 71M; FLIGHT 3 Gross: Paul Pooler 76, Ed McKay 77, Mike McGuire 79M; Net: Dave Harris 68, Reggie Gammon 69, Wayne Gifford 71M; FLIGHT 4 Gross: Bob Ouellette 79M, Dana McCurdy 79, Spike Herrick 80 Net:, Charlie Bonney 67M, Keith Weatherbie 67, Rich Polsinello 69M; Super Senior: Gross: Paul Jackson 87; NET: Bob Coates 73; Best Ball Gross: Paul Doody, Eric Lacroix, John Sapoch, Preston Ward 63,Bruce Bubier, Mert Dearnley, Bill Fairchild, Colin Roy 64M; Best Ball Net: , Dave Ballew, Tom Davis, Tom Downs, Phil McCabe 56, Stan Bolduc, Dan Cosgrove, Paul Pooler, Lou Legacy 58M Pins: #2 Joe Keller 7′ 6” Bruce Bubier 10′ #8 Mike McGuire 13′ 6” Gene Reny 13′ 11” #13 Tom Davis 2′ 5” Geno Ring 2′ 11” #15 Carleton Demmons 2′ 2” Mike Baillargeon 3′ 4”SKINS: Gross: #9 Mert Dearnley (3) #12 Tom Davis (3) Net: #1 Tom Kus (2) #2 ray Laliberte (0) #3 Wayne Gifford (2) #4 Phil McCabe (2) #Bob Coates (3) #11 Stan Bolduc (2) #13 Mark Kamen (1)

