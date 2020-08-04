I am delighted to endorse Kristen Cloutier for a second term as state representative for House District 60. She has a long history of community service as past mayor of Lewiston, City Council president and Ward 5 councilor. I have never met anyone whose dedication to serving her community is stronger.

I want articulate leaders with vision. Cloutier fills that requirement by:

• Creating an inspiring vision of the future;

• Motivating and inspiring people to engage with that vision; and

• Managing the delivery of the vision through team building.

The strength of Cloutier’s vision goes beyond short-term quick fixes to long-term development that will benefit the next generation.

Her greatest strength is her ability to listen and carefully formulate her ideas, responses and actions.

A proven transformational leader for Lewiston, Kristen Cloutier should continue to serve as the state representative for House District 60.

Tamera Grieshaber, Lewiston

