I am delighted to endorse Kristen Cloutier for a second term as state representative for House District 60. She has a long history of community service as past mayor of Lewiston, City Council president and Ward 5 councilor. I have never met anyone whose dedication to serving her community is stronger.
I want articulate leaders with vision. Cloutier fills that requirement by:
• Creating an inspiring vision of the future;
• Motivating and inspiring people to engage with that vision; and
• Managing the delivery of the vision through team building.
The strength of Cloutier’s vision goes beyond short-term quick fixes to long-term development that will benefit the next generation.
Her greatest strength is her ability to listen and carefully formulate her ideas, responses and actions.
A proven transformational leader for Lewiston, Kristen Cloutier should continue to serve as the state representative for House District 60.
Tamera Grieshaber, Lewiston
