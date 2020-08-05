AUBURN — A Lewiston man arrested in May after fentanyl and crack cocaine were found during a traffic stop was charged this week with felony drug trafficking.

An Androscoggin County grand jury handed up an indictment in Androscoggin County Superior Court on Tuesday charging Haji M. Haji, 22, of 230 Bartlett St. with two counts of Class A aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, one for cocaine and one for fentanyl, each charge punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Haji also was charged with two felony counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, one charge punishable by up to 10 years in prison, the other, up to five years.

Lewiston police said residents had complained about possible drug trafficking on North Temple Street. Lewiston Police Department’s Selective Enforcement Team, working with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, conducted surveillance in that area.

Authorities stopped a vehicle at Sabattus Street and East Avenue on May 11 related to the North Temple Street complaints and suspicious activity, police said. Haji was a passenger in the vehicle.

Authorities seized more than 80 grams of crack cocaine and more than 28 grams of fentanyl, plus more than $1,400 in suspected drug money, police said.

Haji remains at Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.

