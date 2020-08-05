* Andrew M. Davis, 34, of 425 Waldo St., Rumford, on a charge of violation of condition of release, 10:22 p.m. Monday on Prospect Avenue by Rumford Police Department.

* Michael Z. Ford, 37, of 340 Thistle St., Upton, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 6:26 p.m. Monday in Woodstock by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

* Michael Z. Ford, 37, of 340 Thistle St., Upton, on charges of domestic violence assault and two counts of failure to appear after bailed, 6:32 p.m. Monday by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

* Jennie M. Friree, 41, of 223 Paris Hill Road, South Paris, on a charge of domestic violence stalking, 4:47 p.m. Tuesday at 82 King St. by Oxford Police Department.

