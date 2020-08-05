Mark Couturier, front man for bands such as No Guts No Glory, Twice Shy, and Rock Hard Johnson, will perform from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, outside at Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. Couturier will sing some of his favorites and will be taking requests. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.

