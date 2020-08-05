Mark Couturier, front man for bands such as No Guts No Glory, Twice Shy, and Rock Hard Johnson, will perform from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, outside at Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. Couturier will sing some of his favorites and will be taking requests. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus. Submitted photo

Mark Couturier, front man for bands such as No Guts No Glory, Twice Shy, and Rock Hard Johnson, will perform from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, outside at Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. Couturier will sing some of his favorites and will be taking requests. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.

