The striking machinists’ union at Bath Iron Works said Wednesday that talks with the company appear to be “breaking down” as the strike continues for more than a month.
The Machinists Local S6 union that represents about 4,300 workers at the Bath shipyard resumed negotiations with the company this week.
The union posted on Facebook that it made some progress on Tuesday, but “negotiations appear to be breaking down as the bigger issues are being addressed.”
A spokesman for the shipyard declined to comment Wednesday. Bath Iron Works is one of the largest shipbuilders for the Navy.
The union went on strike June 22 after rejecting a contract offer. The contract dispute centers heavily on subcontractors, work rules and seniority.
