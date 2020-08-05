The presiding officers of the Legislature are again polling lawmakers asking them if they want to return to a special session at the Augusta Civic Center so they can finish their work on some 400 bills that were left in limbo when the legislative session adjourned in March.

Lawmakers left much of their work unfinished as Gov. Janet Mills declared a civil state of emergency and restrictions were put in place on gatherings of large groups to protect against the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

An earlier effort to return to session was rejected by members in the Republican minority of the Legislature. Late Tuesday Maine Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, and House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, announced they were again polling lawmakers as required by the state’s constitution. To return to a special session, Gideon and Jackson need agreement from a majority of lawmakers in both the Democratic majority and Republican minority caucuses.

Republicans have previously said they only want to return to session to deal with COVID-19 pandemic-related issues and to take a vote on limiting the executive powers of Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, who has largely governed by executive order since the Legislature adjourned in March.

Gideon, who is her party’s nominee to challenge incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in November, has a political incentive to bring the Legislature back into session. She has been repeatedly criticized by Collins’ campaign and outside groups for not convening the Legislature to take action.

Daily tweets from Collins’ Maine-based campaign staff have featured a running count of the number of days since the Legislature adjourned.

On Tuesday the campaign’s Team Collins account tweeted, “It’s now been 140 days since Sara Gideon shelved her Speaker’s gavel and hit the campaign trail full-time. She had time for more than 40 campaign events, but was a no-show at work while Mainers waited for leadership.”

Gideon, however, has been urging her colleagues to return to work.

“A vote to reconvene provides an opportunity to have a real discussion about the hardship Maine families and small businesses are experiencing and how the Maine Legislature can provide targeted relief in a way that bolsters our economy,” Gideon said in a prepared statement. “Many of us have been vocal about the critical need to address the allocation of CARES Act funding, school readiness and the impact the pandemic is having on our small businesses. Now is the time to act on those priorities.”

John Bott, a spokesman for House Republicans, said Tuesday their member were being polled as requested, and the results would be made known later in the day.

But Bott also said that Republicans were discouraged that no talks prior to announcing a new poll had taken place. “There has been no attempt to communicate with Republican leadership on this at any level,” Bott said.

Senate Minority Leader Dana Dow, R-Waldoboro, also said there had been no attempt by Jackson or Gideon to negotiate on the scope of a special session. In a statement issued Wednesday, Dow also said Mills had not been contacted by Jackson, although her office did not immediately confirm that.

“Since the last poll question was circulated, Sen. Jackson has made no effort to reach out to his Republican colleagues to discuss our differences on this issue,” Dow said. “Both the Governor and Senate Republicans would appreciate a detailed proposal that specifies the length of the proposed session, including how Sen. Jackson and Speaker Gideon intend to hold meetings of the entire legislature in defiance of Gov. Mills’ executive order limiting large gatherings in Maine to 50 people.”

Dow said he didn’t expect Republicans would vote to come back to work without first having some negotiation on the scope and length of a special session.

“Without having had any discussion with Sen. Jackson, or any attempt by him to work with anyone else on the issues at hand, the outcome of today’s poll will be the same as the poll question circulated two weeks ago,” Dow said.

But Jackson’s office shared email messages sent to Dow Tuesday with a detailed list of bills and committee votes. Jackson’s staff also said Jackson spoke by telephone with Dow on Tuesday as well.

Tom Desjardin, a spokesman for Dow, confirmed the call but characterized the conversation as two people saying hello as they passed in a hallway.

Republicans have also refused to release how each of their members have voted on coming back into a special session, saying that is not a requirement of the state constitution.

Lawmakers will have 24 hours to respond to the poll.

Maine has received more than $1.25 billion in federal funding to help in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and while Mills has issued executive orders and financial orders to begin distributing about half of those funds, additional legislation would allow for a broader and possibly more targeted response.

Legislative committees have approved 162 bills in recent weeks with 74 percent of those bills passing with support from Republicans, Democrats and independents — while 48 percent of those bills received unanimous committee support, Jackson and Gideon said.

“There’s been a lot of rhetoric around a possible special session and the need to respond to urgent issues,” Jackson said. “But where I’m from, actions speak louder than words. By voting to reconvene the Legislature, Maine lawmakers will show us which lawmakers show up when we need them most and which lawmakers only say they’ll be there.”

Democrats hold commanding majorities in both the House of Representatives and the state Senate but Maine’s constitution only allows the Legislature to call itself back in with the consent of a majority of all the members.

In July, all but three legislative Republicans failed to record their vote in the poll put out by the presiding officers about having a special session this month. All Democratic, independent and tribal members of the Legislature voted in favor of reconvening at the Augusta Civic Center, which would provide the space needed for lawmakers to practice physical distancing as they debate and vote on bills.

This story will be updated.

