Thousands of people across central Maine were waiting for power to be restored Wednesday after the remnants of Tropical Storm Isaias blew through the area Tuesday night.
The storm, with high winds and rain, knocked down tree limbs across the region, which knocked out power in communities across the region.
Sean Goodwin, Kennebec County Emergency Management director, said the storm brought only about a half-inch of rain to the region.
“Our thing was mostly tree limbs,” Goodwin said.
Crews from Central Maine Power, lines crews the company has contracted with and tree crews have been working since Tuesday evening to restore power across the region.
Across Maine, York and Cumberland counties were the hardest hit, with an estimated 20,000 outages each Tuesday evening.
This story will be updated.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Uncategorized
Wiscasset Bay Gallery set to open exhibition
-
Uncategorized
Fifth concert from home completes virtual season
-
Nation / World
Fireworks, ammonium nitrate likely fueled Beirut explosion
-
Maine
Thousands lose power across central Maine after tropical storm blows through
-
Maine
Maine reports 25 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death