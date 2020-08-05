Thousands of people across central Maine were waiting for power to be restored Wednesday after the remnants of Tropical Storm Isaias blew through the area Tuesday night.

The storm, with high winds and rain, knocked down tree limbs across the region, which knocked out power in communities across the region.

Sean Goodwin, Kennebec County Emergency Management director, said the storm brought only about a half-inch of rain to the region.

“Our thing was mostly tree limbs,” Goodwin said.

Crews from Central Maine Power, lines crews the company has contracted with and tree crews have been working since Tuesday evening to restore power across the region.

Across Maine, York and Cumberland counties were the hardest hit, with an estimated 20,000 outages each Tuesday evening.

This story will be updated.

