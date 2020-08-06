LEWISTON – The family of Freddy Duane Hornbuckle (Wayne) is sad to announce that he passed away on July 30, 2020, at the age of 59 from natural causes after a long illness.

He was born in San Bernardino, Calif., on Dec. 22, 1960, and was a graduate of Jeff Davis High School in Hazelhurst, Ga.

He was highly creative and wrote poetry and songs along with a love of drawing. While in the Navy, he became a cook and soon became the person the family went to for recipes. Wayne is survived by his son, Maxwell, his father, Fred Hornbuckle, his brother, Cleve (Butch) Hayes, and his sisters, Debi, Janet, Becke, and Phyllis.

Following his specific wishes, he will be cremated and the family will hold a private memorial and scatter his ashes into the Pacific Ocean he loved so much from his days in the Navy.

