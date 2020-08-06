PARIS — Officials are still investigating the cause of a fire Wednesday that destroyed a mobile home on Hill Street.

The call came in shortly after 5 p.m. Firefighters had gathered for a training exercise at the station when the call arrived, quickly responded and knocked down the flames at 108 Hill St.

Paris Fire Chief Mark Blaquiere said Wednesday that the fire appeared to have started in the front corner of the home.

“With all the smoke, soot and water damage, it was a total loss,” Blaquiere said.

The couple and two children who lived in the home were not there at the time of the fire. A dog survived, but a cat died in the blaze. The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross. Volunteers were making sure that their immediate needs such as food, a safe place to sleep and other essentials were met.

Norway firefighters also responded to help extinguish the fire.

It was the second fire of the week in Paris. On Monday, a house and a garage at 8 Moody Brook Road were leveled by flames.

