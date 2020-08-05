SOUTH PARIS — Fire crews from area towns battled a mobile home fire on Hill Street shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Fire officials said a cat was lost in the blaze, but a dog was rescued and no one else was hurt. A couple and two children live at the home, but were not inside when it caught fire.

Paris Fire Chief Mark Blaquiere said crews from Paris and Norway quickly knocked down the flames, which appeared to have started in the front corner of the home.

The cause of was still being investigated later Thursday. The family burned out of their home was being assisted by the American Red Cross.

It was the second fire of the week in Paris. On Monday, a house and a garage at 8 Moody Brook Road were leveled by flames.

