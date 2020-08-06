NEWRY — Step Falls Preserve is closed to the public effective Saturday, August 8.

According to the Mahoosuc Land Trust, it made the “difficult decision” to close the preserve because of concerns over a lack of preventive measures, over crowding and other concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Having monitored the area closely during July, on a weekly basis, the land trust did not become aware of problems until Monday, July 27 when it received reports that over the July 25-26 weekend, cars overflowed the lot and parked illegally on Route 26 and even on the lawns of local residents. Crowding has resulted in social distancing not being maintained – in the parking lot, on the trail, and by the swimming holes and falls.

In a public letter, (see Letters to the Editor, page 2) the trust said it shared its decision with the Maine Warden Service, Grafton Notch State Park, the town of Newry, and in social media posts and other communication channels.

The preserve will remain closed until the conclusion of the Labor Day weekend on September 7.

