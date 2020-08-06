We have known Bettyann Sheats for many years: as a neighbor, a friend, a fellow parishioner and, more recently, as a legislator.

We have watched her grow into leadership as a warden at St. Michael’s church and have witnessed her dedication to community service with such endeavors as the “Fill the Bus” campaign for local food insecurity.

We have also observed a real passion for public service in her work in the Legislature. She responds efficiently to constituents’ queries. For example, she quickly researched a question we had about rental properties during the shutdown.

She is deeply involved in the details of the work and she loves to discuss the important issues facing Maine people, always with compassion and civility.

We hope that others will join us in supporting Bettyann Sheats for reelection to House District 68 in the upcoming election.

Susan and Woody Trask, Auburn

