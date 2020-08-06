An exhibit to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution granting voting rights for women has been organized by members of the Poland Huddle at the Ricker Memorial Library in Poland. The amendment was certified as ratified and adopted on Aug. 26, 1920. The struggle for these rights was long and hard fought. This exhibit highlights some of the participants in this struggle and shows a time line of some of the successes and set backs along the way. The exhibit is accompanied by a display of library books for both children and adults centering on the topic of voting rights. The exhibit will be featured for the month of August.

In November, Huddle members planted 100 daffodil bulbs to celebrate the 100 years of voting rights for women. Supporters of the cause wore daffodils in their lapels. Those flowers bloomed in the spring of this anniversary year and now purple, white and gold petunias are in bloom in that flower bed at the library. Purple, white and gold were colors of the women’s movement. The library exhibit is phase two of the Huddle Daffodil Project

« Previous

Next »

filed under: