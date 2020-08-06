100 Years Ago: 1920

Henry D. Gallant, who was formerly employed by the Lewiston Journal, has recently enlisted and is now assigned to the recruiting service in these cities. His work in Lewiston commenced Monday, He likes the service very much and thinks that when his year is up he will re-enlist.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The Auburn Parks and Recreation Department is holding a playground competition in several different events this week to determine playground champions who will compete for the city championship later in the summer. Norris Ingersoll, superintendent of the APRD, said individual competition is taking place in such events as frisbee, croquet, horseshoe pitching, and tetherball. He said the winners at the different playgrounds would get together later in the month to determine an overall champion in each event.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Tini Eastman grows flowers for the joy of it. Eastman‘s Gnome Gardens on Turmel Road is a place where flowers reign supreme and if you’re having a bad day, just stand in their midst and look around. Your spirits can lift in a matter of minutes. On a late July day, hummingbirds zoom in and out of bee balm, a round ball of a flower with long red spokes the tiny birds adore. Waist-high poppies, pink. violet, as well as red are everywhere. Bees tavor the blue larkspur, hollyhocks, day and Easter lilies as well as Asiatic and Oriental ones, foxglove, lambs ear, daisies, allium, ferry rose, sunflowers, artemisia as well as shepherd’s purse. sedum, pink mallow and blackeyed Susans are just some of the annuals and perennials, wild and cultivated flowers, that extend before your eyes in voluptuous colors. A small gift shop that looks like a Gingerbread house presides over a mountain view and the front gardens. A large plot of gladiolas about to bloom behind the farmhouse. Windchimes, hanging from a tree branch, ting in a light breeze.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

