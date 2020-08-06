DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am looking for a person in the Jay area to help me stack a little firewood into my wood shed. I can pay a reasonable rate and provide transportation if necessary. Please call 897-4242. — Vernon, Jay

ANSWER: I hope that a person with muscles and patience gives you a call. It’s never too early to prepare for the cold weather. After all, this is Maine!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In the spring you wrote about a Facebook group where you can ask for help and information about COVID 19. — Jen, Litchfield

ANSWER: The group, Maine Coronavirus Community Assistance, is going strong and connecting people who can help each other. Go on Facebook and click on the “Join” tab. The group has moderators and rules, such as keeping comments respectful and on topic.

An EMT from Orono named Cass Clemmer is the founder of the site, and because it has been so busy and popular, she has other volunteers helping her. According to the “About” statement on the page, the philosophy is to “trust people — this means that you do not have to qualify your assistance request and you do not have to justify it with why you need help. We fully honor the courage it takes to reach out in a moment of need, and we hope that we can continue to provide a place that is as judgment free as possible. That said, issues have come up where folks feel scared to ask for help without being anonymous because they don’t want to be attacked.

“We’d like to call on everyone to make a greater effort to accept people for where they are at and to help where you can…”

I’m a member and have been really impressed with the information that is shared and how people are helping one another.

Another worthwhile Facebook group is called Fans of Dr. Nirav Shah Maine. The people in this group are kind and there is a link to a fundraiser for the Good Shepherd Food Bank if you’re interested.

Of course, those of you in Sun Spots Land can ask for and offer help here, too, if you need it.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I saved a name you published quite a while ago in your column for computer repair, Buck Buchanon at [email protected]s, 784-6295. I just wanted to thank you for posting his information. My problem was a bit complicated and he was able to fix it.

I never realized how much I rely on my computer. He was wonderful to work with and very patient with me (I am 76 so that really mattered). It was a great experience and I would highly recommend him. — Gail, no town

ANSWER: I’m always happy to publish readers’ recommendations as that is certainly part of Sun Spots’ mission. Especially as we get older, it’s important to know we can depend on certain professionals to help us. Word-of-mouth recommendations will never go out of style. Thank you for writing, Gail. I’m so happy to hear you had a good experience and that you are still working with your computer. For technical issues, it really is best to stay local.

