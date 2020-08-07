The Farmington Public Library is pleased to announce that it has reopened to the public. Book browsing, along with the use of the computers and other materials, has once again resumed from Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m by appointment. The library is asking that patrons wear a mask upon entering and use hand sanitizer, found on stations throughout the library, with frequency. To come into the library patrons should call ahead to make an appointment and reserve their time.

The safety of the community is the most foremost concern of the Farmington Public Library. To ensure the safety of their patrons, the library staff is allowing only five people (not counting staff members) in the building at a time. To aid in monitoring this count patrons are allowed half-hour appointments inside, where they can browse the stacks or use the computers. Other safety precautions are being observed as well. Computers will be limited to ensure social distancing, the copy machine will be cleaned after each use, and if patrons touch any books that they do not take home they can place them in specified locations for staff to clean before shelving them again. When books are returned they are quarantined for a full week before they can be checked out once more. This slows down turnover time for books but ensures the health and safety of the community members.

For those that would prefer not to come in the building, the library is continuing curbside services from Tuesday to Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The process for that service is still the same. Patrons can either call to reserve their materials ahead of time or they can reserve them independently through the online catalog. When their materials are ready to be picked up, staff will email or call them, and they can make an appointment during the new two-hour window to come pick them up outside.

Meanwhile, the Farmington Public Library is also conducting a fundraiser to repair the finial (the decorative pole atop the building) that was vandalized several years ago. They are arranging for a local artist/welder to restore it by October and are accepting donations by coin that can be dropped off in the book drop or inside the library, or via PayPal.

For more information on the reopening or the finial fundraiser, please visit the Farmington Public Library website at www.farmington.lib.me.us or call 207-778-4312 with any questions.

