LEWISTON – John “Jack” Coady Jr., 94, of Auburn peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Marshwood Nursing Home in Lewiston. He was born Aug. 9, 1925, in Lewiston, a son of John A. and Verna L. (Wheeler) Coady Sr.

Jack lived in Lewiston-Auburn for his entire life, except for his time abroad during World War II.

He is remembered most for his qualities of loyalty, kindness, and character.

A longtime member of St. Patrick’s Parish and the local Catholic community, he served as an altar server and graduated from St. Patrick’s School in 1940.

He was one of 107 volunteers, all 17-years-old, who were sworn into the U.S. Navy in 1943 through the Maine Victory Platoon. He was enlisted under company commander, John Reed, a future governor of Maine.

Jack’s three years of service brought him to both the Mediterranean and Pacific theaters during the height of the war. He was stationed as a signalman aboard the U.S.S. Herbert C. Jones, one of hundreds of destroyer escort vessels that sought to find and intercept submarines that threatened Allied ships.

He was at Pearl Harbor when Japan surrendered, and he earned the WWII Victory Medal, American Area Ribbon, and Asiatic Pacific Ribbon. His Navy experiences were a point of pride and fueled stories that he told for the rest of his life.

Following his service, he returned to Lewiston and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1947. He graduated from Bliss College in 1949.

Beverly, his first wife and the mother of his three children, passed away in 1981.

Jack married Irene Guerette on Aug. 14, 1982, at St. Philips’ Church in Auburn.

He spent his 60-year career in the lumber business, and was employed in the retail department at Pineland Lumber and the wholesale department at Turgeon Brothers.

He cofounded the Northeast Chapter of the Destroyer Escort Sailors Association, and served as secretary and treasurer from 1996 to 2013.

He was a Third Degree Knights of Columbus Honorary Life Member and Fourth Degree Member of the Father Peter Conroy Assembly No. 2516 at Holy Family Church in Lewiston. He was a member of St. Philip’s Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Auburn, New Auburn Seniors, and I.H.M. Golden Age Club.

Jack loved to golf and could be found on the greens well into his 80s. He belonged to St. Patrick Parish’s golf league, bowling league, and men’s club for many years.

Later in life, he frequently visited the St. Mary’s Cardiac Rehab Center and enjoyed chatting with his favorite girls, Lisa, Nancy and Carrie. Thank you for being so good to him.

Thank you also to the staff of Marshwood, especially Tamara, Maureen, and Dr. Robert, who were always patient and kind, and to Rosemarie and Larry.

His grandchildren noted his presence at many sporting and school events, always providing quiet support for their athletic and academic pursuits. Jack was an avid reader of books about history and historical figures. He was a talented woodworker and enjoyed making birdhouses and giving them away. He also was known to raid the cookie jar when he thought Irene wasn’t looking.

He was predeceased by his son, Timothy; two brothers, Bernard and Robert; and his parents.

Jack is survived by his wife, Irene; his sister, Mary Wallace (Richard), of Boothbay Harbor; two daughters, Susan Chapman (Rick) and Cynthia Levasseur (Bob); a daughter-in-law, Donna Coady; four stepchildren, Paul Guerette (Jean), Larry Guerette (Rose), Terry Guerette (Tamiko), and Jim Guerette (Christine); six grandchildren, Keefe, Katie, Amanda, Andrea, Sarah, and Matthew; four great-grandchildren; eight stepgrandchildren, Bobby, Nathan, David, Elizabeth, Michael, John, Cameron, and Sooki; and several nieces and nephews.

