• Benjamin R. Ball, 25, of Shapleigh on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, violation of condition of release, burglary and assault, 9:10 p.m. Wednesday in Stoneham by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Philip J. Fleming, 39, of 31 Kimball Ave., Mexico, on charges of unlawful possession of fentanyl powder and violation of condition of release, 1:50 p.m. Thursday on Knox Street by Rumford Police Department.

• Edwin C. Libby, 38, of 112 Douglas Hill Road, West Baldwin, on assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, burglary, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, violation of condition of release and criminal mischief, 8:57 p.m. Wednesday in Stoneham by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

filed under: