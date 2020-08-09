Megan Ferland and Justin LaChance of Lewiston chat Sunday with Amelia Poole, right, owner of Ecouture Textile Studio in Brooksville, about her garlands and ornaments made from old books and sentimental papers, at the Vista of Maine’s outdoor craft fair in Greene. Ferland said she has a collection of her grandmother’s books and is hoping to commission Poole to create keepsakes for her. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

lewiston maine
