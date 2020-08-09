Androscoggin County

• Jason Bouchard, 37, of Lewiston, on two outstanding warrants for violation of bail conditions, 9:10 p.m. Saturday, on Greene Street in Sabattus.

Lewiston

• Ronnie Clark, 41, of Lewiston, on two outstanding warrants for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 6:45 p.m. Saturday, on Bartlett Street.

