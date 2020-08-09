The Rev. Seamus Griesbach, chaplain at Saint Dominic Academy in Auburn, runs the grill Sunday afternoon with help from Tyler Randall, left, and Emma Randall, as their mother, Mary Randall, stands by. The crew was part of the St Francis Garden Team, making grilled garden vegetables and caprese salad with fresh basil and tomatoes from the garden and mozzarella made by St. Dom’s students. The project has been a service and learning initiative carried out by students, staff, parents, alumni and others connected to St. Dom’s in order to share joy and vegetable gardening with the school family and the larger community. “So many people donated seeds, plants, materials and free time to this project,” Griesbach said. “It is greatly appreciated.” Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

