Androscoggin County

• Matthew Graney, 25, of Lincolnville, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear and a charge of failure to register a vehicle, 7:51 p.m. Friday on Lewiston Street in Mechanic Falls.

• Trevor Lund, 32, of Mechanic Falls, on an outstanding warrant for violation of bail conditions, 12:31 p.m. Saturday on South Main St. in Mechanic Falls.

Auburn

• Daniel Tarmey, 34, of Lisbon, on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release, 11:15 p.m. Friday at 183 Broad St.

• Troy Ouellette, 25, of Auburn, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 2:12 a.m. Saturday on Sixth Street.

• Mikayla Akerley, 29, of Auburn, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 7:59 a.m. Saturday at 83 High St.

Lewiston

• Lee Davis, 55, of Lewiston, on charges of burglary, theft, criminal mischief and violating conditions of release, 1:08 p.m. Saturday at 247 Lisbon St.

