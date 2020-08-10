DEAR SUN SPOTS: This morning’s paper (Aug. 10 Sun Spots) had a question about making prints from a painting. Several years ago, I had large genealogy charts duplicated at Spiller’s in Lewiston’s Industrial Park. The chart was on thick paper, not a canvas but this organization would be my first stop in solving such a dilemma. Love your column! — No name, no town

ANSWER: I love my readers! I rang up Spiller’s (784-1571) and had a little chat with Jeff. He says they can indeed help Bradley with his project. Spiller’s is located at 34 Lexington St. in Lewiston. Bradley, let us know how this all turns out!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am writing in response to the person who is looking for a piano tuner (Aug. 7 Sun Spots). I live in Dresden and serve the mid-coast area and westward to Oxford Hills. I have been providing piano tuning and repair services since 1976, and used to work for Carroll’s music in Lewiston until the owner retired in 2010. I would be happy to hear from anyone seeking piano services or even just advice and information. I always enjoy talking about pianos. I can be reached at [email protected], or on my cellphone at 208-6186. — Scott, Dresden

ANSWER: Excellent! I have added your information to the Rolodex.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m looking for a Lewiston-Auburn professional who can clean my car inside and out on a regular basis. Do you have recommendations in your Rolodex? — Pat, no town

ANSWER: In the Rolodex, I have F6 Detailing in Lewiston (240-8720). You can also book an appointment through their Facebook page and review the schedule and pricing. Recommendations from readers also include I. M. Detailed Auto Detailing Service at 101 Lisbon St., Unit 3 in Lisbon (344-5550), and Clavet Import Auto Service at 1103 Main St. in Lewiston (782-2425). Both these businesses also have a Facebook page with more information and a private messaging option.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I hope you can help! I have lost the chocolate zucchini cake recipe that (I think) I got from your column a year or two ago. I recall that the cake has chocolate chips sprinkled on top. — Catie, no town

ANSWER: Oh yes, I know what you’re talking about! This is one yummy cake and a great way to use up those zucchinis that double in size overnight. It’s the very best served warm along with a glass of cold milk.

Preheat oven to 325 degrees and butter a 9×13-inch pan. With an electric mixer, beat together 1 stick softened butter, 1/2 cup oil, and 1 3/4 cups sugar. Beat in 2 eggs, and 2 teaspoons vanilla.

Sift together is a separate bowl: 2 1/2 cups flour, 1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 6 tablespoons cocoa and 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Fold into wet ingredients along with 1/2 cup buttermilk (or 1/2 cup milk with 1 teaspoon vinegar added and allowed to set for at least 15 minutes).

Stir in 2 cups grated zucchini and 1 cup chocolate chips. Pour batter into pan. Sprinkle 1 more cup of chocolate chips on top. Bake for 1 hour or until knife poked into the center comes out clean.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

