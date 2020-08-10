PARIS — The Paris Board of Selectmen voted Monday night to allow up to three recreational adult-use marijuana facilities in town.

Those licenses would only be allowed for residents who have lived in Paris for at least two years, and the facilities would be limited to 1,200 square feet.

The vote followed a long discussion led by Rick Little and Kathy Richardson, members of the Policy and Procedures Committee.The two committee members were seeking guidance from the selectmen on whether to restrict the number of storefronts or make it unlimited.

They reviewed some of the state policies and those of some of the surrounding towns

Because of location restrictions next to schools, playgrounds, day cares and other marijuana facilities, most of the selectmen did not feel more than three would be possible along Route 26 in town.

Those restrictions include 1,000 feet from schools and other marijuana businesses, and 500 feet from day cares, parks, recreation areas and religious institutions.

The location of Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School and Oxford Hills Middle School would leave much of Route 26 off limits to marijuana businesses.

This policy does not include medical marijuana facilities, which there are none currently in Paris, The board said they would also have to address that question soon.

The 1,200 square foot limitation would keep large operations out of town, allowing just Tier 1 business, which is restricted to 30 plants.

The proposed rules developed by the Policy and Procedure Committee that in order to receive a license, the individual would have to be resident of Paris for at least two years. The panel was divided on the number of facilities to allow in town, with numbers ranging from one, two, three-to-five and unlimited.

Selectmen Chris Summers proposed the number allowed be up to three licenses, with a lottery held in case more than three people apply.

The motion passed 3-2, with Summers, Scott McElravy and chairman Rusty Brrackett voting in favor, and Peter Kilgore and Carlton Sprague in opposition.

The board expects the policy to go before voters on the November ballot.

In other matters, selectmen voted to hold a public hearing Aug. 24 on winter maintenance roads — sections of country roads that will not be plowed during the winter due to the poor conditions of the road.

Town Manager Dawn Noyes reported one of the Police Department’s vehicles has a blown engine and is being repaired for $4,500, half of what the town was originally quoted. Noyes said that was good news since the cruiser is not one scheduled to be replaced this year.

Town Clerk Elizabeth Knox said 13 last-chance notices were sent to property owners delinquent on paying their taxes. Paris will sell those properties if taxes are not paid within 30 days.

Knox said liens have been placed on 127 properties, which is 21 fewer than a year ago.

