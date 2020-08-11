A stream of water shoots across Wilson Stream Tuesday at The Bass-Wilson Building at 284 Main St. in Wilton that caught fire. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

WILTON — Elaine Doak was seated at her computer in her house when she thought she saw a flash like a lightning bolt Tuesday outside.  The fire was on an electrical transformer outside the massive former Bass Shoe manufacturing plant at 284 Main St., now known as The Bass-Wilson Building, she said.

A fire that damaged the Bass-Wilson Building at 284 Main St. in Wilton is under investigation. The massive former shoe manufacturing building houses commercial and non profit businesses on the lower levels and apartments on the fourth-floor. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

“It kept popping and popping,” Doak said, and the fire spread to the building. She alerted her husband, Tom Doak, deputy Wilton fire chief, and he reported the fire.

“I was shaking so bad. I was scared,” Elaine Doak said. “I watched it travel on the wire. It thought it was lightning.”

She was afraid the fire would travel across to her and husband’s house on Main Street.

Firefighters from several towns responded to the fire that appeared to be on the third and fourth-floors of the building which is listed by the town as owned by  Bass-Wilson Properties, care of Cousineau Inc. Randy Cousineau is an owner of the building. The town values the buildings and land at $1.36 million, according to Linda Bureau at the Wilton Town Office.

Jay’s pumper truck shot a spray of water at the building and through a couple of windows to put out the fire. The sprinkler system was also going off inside

There are several apartments on the top floor and commercial and non profit businesses and office space, including the restaurant Calzolaio Pasta Co. and Western Maine Behavioral Health, Care & Comfort, Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice, on the lower levels.

Fire that damaged a portion of The Bass-Wilson Building at 284 Main St. on Tuesday in Wilton is under investigation. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

Firefighters could be seen inside the fourth floor and on the roof.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.

Amanda Smith who is employed by Western Maine Behavioral Health who was outside the building.

“We just made sure all of our employees evacuated  the building,” she said. Anyone who was off site was told that they would not be returning to the building today, she said.

Smith had been through a fire in mid July at her home in Phillips, she said.

The story will be updated.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Wilton Maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles