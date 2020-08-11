WINTHROP — A Vienna man was arrested and charged with theft and burglary of a motor vehicle Tuesday in connection with at least 10 automobile burglaries Monday morning, according to police.

Gregory Roe, 34, was charged Tuesday afternoon, according to Deputy Chief Peter Struck of the Winthrop Police Department.

Police said 10 burglaries were reported on Hanson Street and Memorial Drive between 4:30 a.m. and 11:39 a.m. Monday.

Struck said additional charges might be forthcoming as police gather more information.

At about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Struck said “several hundred dollars of stuff” had been taken from vehicles.

“A lot of it was loose change,” Struck said. “At this point, we’ve got 10 (incidents) and we may have more coming.”

Struck said Roe was driving a brown Hyundai Santa Fe on Monday. Anyone with information on the burglaries or who saw the vehicle should call Winthrop police at 207-377-7226.

Roe was being held Tuesday on $8,000 bail.

« Previous

filed under: