PARIS — Community Concepts’ Director of Finance Sadie Reinhard is pleased to announce Sheila Bedard has been promoted to the Associate Director of Finance.
Bedard has been with Community Concepts for 20 years, with 17 years in the Finance Department. She has played a key role in process and efficiency improvements and most recently was the Business Manager for Community Concepts Finance Corporation.
As the Business Manager, Bedard was responsible for analyzing the financial position and cash flow projections for business and residential lending, loan loss reserve, investments, foreclosure, and property acquisitions, and reconciling the loan system.
