BELFAST — Waterfall Arts, celebrating its 20th anniversary of fostering Belfast’s creative community, announces an exhibit and series of events unveiling a new body of paintings by influential 97-year-old Maine Master Harold Garde, created in his Belfast studio last summer. The show will run from Friday to Friday, Aug. 28 through Oct. 16. During the course of the season, and in conjunction with the show, Waterfall Arts will host a panel discussion with some of Maine’s treasured artists, a production of Garde’s play, “In The Rec Room,” and more.

Gallery Opening

“Harold Garde: You Are Not Alone” will open virtually on Aug. 28 with a national premier of never-before-seen works. The large-scale pieces are presented on unstretched canvases, ranging in size from approximately 6 to 10 feet in length and width, and will be hung in the Clifford Gallery at Waterfall Arts.

In a recent interview about the show, Garde said, “These new paintings are intentionally unfinished requiring the viewer to complete. I paint, the viewer narrates.”

The Panel Discussion: Harold Garde | Artist, Mentor, Friend

On Thursday, Sept. 17, Waterfall Arts will host “Harold Garde | Artist, Mentor, Friend,” featuring panelists David Estey, artist; Kathleen Florance, artist; and George Kinghorn, director and curator, Zillman Art Museum at the University of Maine. The conversation will be moderated by Suzette McAvoy, executive director and chief curator, Center for Maine Contemporary Art, as they discuss the work of Garde, nonagenarian artist. A friend and mentor to many throughout the art community and beyond, Garde continues to create paintings that astonish, provoke and inspire, belying his 97 years.

The Play: “In the Rec Room”

In honor of Garde’s exhibition, Waterfall Arts will present a new, digitized version of his award-winning play, “In the Rec Room.” The new presentation will be produced by Waterfall Arts, staged and directed by Larraine Brown, filmed and edited by Chris Battaglia.

Discover why artist and activist Robert Shetterly has said, “Harold Garde gives other artists permission.”

Waterfall Arts is at 256 High St. For more information, visit waterfallarts.org.

