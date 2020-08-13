OXFORD — A motorcyclist broke his leg after he fell off his bike Wednesday on Pleasant Street.

Rodney Ribas, 50, of Otisfield was taken to a hospital in Lewiston by ambulance following the crash at approximately 5 p.m. near the Thompson Lake causeway. No other vehicle was involved.

Sgt. Zachary Bisson of the Oxford Police Department said speed was likely a factor in the crash.

