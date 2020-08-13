At least 77,000 claims for continued unemployment benefits were filed last week in Maine as the number of initial claims kept trending downward.

About 50,200 claims for continued state unemployment benefits were filed last week, along with 26,800 claims for federal assistance by those typically ineligible for state aid, according to the Maine Department of Labor.

Roughly 1,500 people filed new unemployment claims, a dip of about 200 people from the week before.

Those continuing to receive unemployment benefits had to start looking for work this week unless they are self-employed or still connected to their employer and expecting to be rehired.

Nationally, the number of initial claims filed for unemployment aid fell below 1 million last week for the first time since the pandemic intensified five months ago yet still remains at a high level. Claims for continued benefits dropped to 15.5 million, from 16.1 million the previous week.

