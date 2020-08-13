U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said Thursday that if she was in charge on Capitol Hill, she would bring back the Senate next week to deal with pandemic relief by having members begin voting on issue after issue.

“Have people step up to the plate,” the Maine Republican told a chamber gathering in Auburn.

Collins said policies that have wide support could be approved first and more controversial ones dealt with after that.

The Senate has not yet approved a plan for a new round of relief. The Democratic-controlled House backed a $3 trillion measure in May that has not been dealt with in the Senate. The White House and legislative leaders are negotiating off and on, but there has not been a deal.

Collins said she has no idea what the timeline might be for something to pass.

Collins said she is especially eager to see a new round of forgivable loans for employers, more money for testing, more money for schools, more aid to local governments, more help for child care and more dollars to improve broadband access.

Collins is a fourth-term senator who is seeking re-election this year in a race pitting her against Democrat Sara Gideon, the state House speaker from Freeport; independent Lisa Savage, an educator from Solon; and Max Linn, an independent from Bar Harbor. The election is Nov. 3.

About 100 people attended Thursday’s Lewiston-Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce Breakfast at The Hilton Garden Inn Auburn Riverwatch either in person or virtually.

During the session, Collins was applauded for winning a new honor from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Jefferson-Hamilton Bipartisanship Award.

Suzanne Clark, president of the national chamber, said that Collins is the conductor of the “getting things done train” in Washington, a politician who not only reaches across the aisle to political opponents but works with them to reach accord.

Collins decried the hyper partisanship seen across the country these days.

“I remain committed to building bridges, bringing people together and identifying common ground,” Collins said.

This story will be updated.

