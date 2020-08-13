SABATTUS — Residents will finally get their say on next year’s budget during the annual Sabattus Town Meeting next week.

The Town Meeting, originally slated for May, will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, at Oak Hill Middle School.

According to Town Manager Anthony Ward, the combined budget, excise tax and capital equipment purchases represent a 2.62% increase from this fiscal year. However, he said, the town is anticipating increases in revenue that would offset the budget increases.

“Even with known increases in the RSU4 budget and Androscoggin County budget, the town may be able to maintain a flat (property tax rate) for the third year in a row,” he said.

The public will vote on some 39 warrant articles ranging from the operating budget for each department to capital expenses and property tax payments.

Ward said the cost of administration, at roughly $418,000, is increasing due to the addition of a full-time clerk’s position working at the Town Office.

The Police Department’s proposed budget of about $568,000 reflects the addition of a patrol officer.

Increased costs also come from regular increases in pay and benefits.

The warrant articles also include a number of capital purchases, including $10,000 for new voting machines; $23,000 for the first of three lease payments on a new police cruiser; $80,000 for the purchase of plowing gear and a dump bed for a mostly grant-funded public works dump truck; and $63,000 for the first lease purchase payment on a new engine/pumper for the Fire Department.

The meeting will be held in the gymnasium at Oak Hill Middle School at 40 Ball Park Road.

