WOODSTOCK — At an August 4 meeting, selectmen discussed how the town should move forward on the subject of marijuana opt-in and the medical marijuana retail store.

Selectmen discussed having a moratorium and forming a committee to draft an ordinance for the planning board to issue permits. Selectman Ron Deegan suggested that Town Manager Vern Maxfield and Planning Board member Kieth Hadley speak to Bethel Town Manager Loretta Powers and the town’s planning board chair to see how they developed their ordinance.

Maxfield said he had asked the state marijuana office for guidance and was informed by them that he would need to reach out to the town’s attorney or Maine Municipal Association for assistance.

Selectman Shawn Coffin wondered what state licenses for medical marijuana retail stores are based on and said that knowing this may help the town write fee requirements for its ordinance.

In other news, town library trustees are making guidelines to start an Advisory Committee. The goal of the committee would be to learn the roles of the trustees, work alongside them and then if interested, be ready to fill their positions when a spot on the board is open, according to minutes.

The Town of West Paris will be holding swimming lessons at the beach at the head of Lake Christopher. The town has insurance coverage, according to minutes.

The 2020 Tax Commitment was set, with the mil rate at .01320 for the 2020 tax year.

Deegan and Coffin had a good discussion working on a new ball field over by the beach. Deegan plans to write a three-part request for proposal for the work to be done in stages.

In June, about 50 voters approved relocating the small ball field location beside the big ball field on Route 26 to an empty lot behind the town beach on the Trail’s End Road. A potential move for the field stemmed from safety concerns people had on the field’s current location.

