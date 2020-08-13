Tonyoke will play live at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. Tony Couturier of 13 Black will sing all of your favorites with possible special guest appearances by members of other local bands as well as some of his band mates. Reserve your tables. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.
