REDINGTON TOWNSHIP — A Rhode Island woman was injured Wednesday afternoon when she fell approximately 40 feet on a steep, remote section of the Appalachian Trail, near Sugarloaf, in northern Franklin County.

Maine game wardens and rescue personnel from several agencies responded to assist the hiker at about 4:30 p.m., according to a news release from Cpl. John MacDonald of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Emma Sonberg, 25, of Smithfield, Rhode Island, fell on the steep section of trail where it crosses Orbeton Stream.

“Sonberg sustained a serious injury to her right arm along with scrapes and bruising,” MacDonald wrote.

She was able to notify authorities by activating an emergency locator beacon she carried with her.

“Doing this provided an accurate GPS coordinate to the International Emergency Response Coordination Center, leading rescuers directly to her location,” according to MacDonald.

Sonberg was stabilized and eventually able to walk a mile to a game warden vehicle where she was then driven to an awaiting ambulance at about 8:30 p.m. She was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

Three game wardens, including a warden emergency medical technician, Kingfield Fire Department, Franklin Search and Rescue, NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel, and a local civilian volunteer all assisted with this rescue.

