FARMINGTON — A bicyclist received scrapes on his arms and legs Wednesday when his bike was struck by a car in a road construction zone in front of Michael Motors on Wilton Road, Sgt. Edward Hastings IV said Thursday.
Anthony Richard, 24, of Farmington was riding his bicycle north towards downtown, and a 2015 Ford Focus driven by Mary Evans, 79, of Livermore Falls, also going north, struck the bike with its front, passenger side of the car.
With the Maine Department of Transportation doing road work and vehicles being merged into one lane, Evans did not notice the bicycle and rider, Hastings said.
Richard who was wearing a helmet was knocked off the bike, he said.
NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel checked Richard out at the scene.
He received “scrapes on his arms and legs,” Hastings said, but was not taken to a hospital.
Both the bike and car received minimal damage.
Farmington Fire Rescue Department assisted at the accident reported at 3:49 p.m.
