CHESTERVILLE — Selectmen will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, August 17, at the Town Office to discuss in part the redesign for the Sandy River Road project.
The project includes replacing two culverts with a larger capacity, open bottom structure spanning the stream on the Sandy River Road. The structure is designed to handle 100-year flood peak flows. It is a corrugated, aluminum box culvert with a span of more than 21 feet.
The meeting could also include a visit to the site under discussion.
