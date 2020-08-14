CHESTERVILLE — Selectmen will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, August 17, at the Town Office to discuss in part the redesign for the Sandy River Road project.

The project includes replacing two culverts with a larger capacity, open bottom structure spanning the stream on the Sandy River Road. The structure is designed to handle 100-year flood peak flows. It is a corrugated, aluminum box culvert with a span of more than 21 feet.

The meeting could also include a visit to the site under discussion.

 

