FARMINGTON — Franklin Memorial Hospital has earned The Joint Commission for Hospital Accreditation’s Gold Seal of Approval by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

Franklin Memorial Hospital underwent a rigorous, unannounced three-day onsite review in early June. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers conducted onsite observations and interviews with staff in the hospital’s inpatient departments, outpatient departments, and the Franklin Health practices to evaluate compliance with hospital standards spanning several areas.

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance in areas such as emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, and medication management, among others.

