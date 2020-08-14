Paul LePage should go back to Florida and stay there. We don’t need a clone of Trump in Maine.
Gov. Janet Mills and Dr. Nirav Shah are doing a good job, and if LePage were still governor we would have more corona cases and deaths.
Roland Morin, Livermore
