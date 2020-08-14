This should be the morning of the opening launch of the annual Great Falls Balloon Festival. But pandemic restrictions on large crowds forced the cancellation of this year’s festival. As a tribute to past festivals, this is a collection of videos showing launches and festival events throughout the years.

We will livestream a “virtual” launch showcasing two Maine pilots and their balloons at 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.

