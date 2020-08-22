This morning, we are showing two Maine balloon pilots and their balloons in a virtual launch.  One balloon will be piloted by Jim Rodrique of Androscoggin Balloon Adventures in Lewiston and the other piloted by Derald Young of Damn Yankee Balloons in Dixfield.

If the weather conditions are favorable, they will be launching about 6 a.m. It’s our tribute to the Great Falls Balloon Festival, which had to cancel it’s 2020 festival because of the pandemic.

Stay tuned here, and hopefully we will do launch.

Spectators gather on the pedestrian bridge between Simard-Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston and Bonney Park in Auburn to photograph the successful Saturday morning launch of the 2013 Annual Great Falls Balloon Festival. Many hot air balloons were able to dip their baskets in the waters of the Androscoggin River. Sun Journal file photo

