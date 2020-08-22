MONDAY, Aug. 24

LEWISTON — Planning Board meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall

LEWISTON — Finance Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.

LEWISTON — School Committee meeting, 6 p.m. at Connors Elementary School. Agenda includes an update on school reopening in September, and first reading of an updated athletic policy.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 26

AUBURN — Auburn Housing Authority board of commissioners meeting, 7:30 a.m. in the main office at 20 Great Falls Plaza.

LEWISTON — L-A Complete Streets Committee meeting, 6 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.

