MONDAY, Aug. 24
LEWISTON — Planning Board meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall
LEWISTON — Finance Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.
LEWISTON — School Committee meeting, 6 p.m. at Connors Elementary School. Agenda includes an update on school reopening in September, and first reading of an updated athletic policy.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 26
AUBURN — Auburn Housing Authority board of commissioners meeting, 7:30 a.m. in the main office at 20 Great Falls Plaza.
LEWISTON — L-A Complete Streets Committee meeting, 6 p.m. in the administrator’s conference room at City Hall.
