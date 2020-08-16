MONDAY, Aug. 17
AUBURN — City Council workshop and meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber at Auburn Hall. Workshop agenda includes discussion on a proposed economic study of Lake Auburn; regular meeting includes a vote to approve three polling locations for the November election.
TUESDAY, Aug. 18
AUBURN — Auburn Public Library board of trustees meeting, 7:30 a.m. in the library conference room, 49 Spring St.
AUBURN — Auburn Sewer District trustees meeting, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.
AUBURN — Conservation Commission meeting, 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Auburn Hall.
LEWISTON — City Council meeting, 7 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall via Zoom conference.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 19
AUBURN — Auburn Water District trustees meeting, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.
LEWISTON — Ad hoc committee on equity and diversity, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom conference.
AUBURN — School Committee meeting, 7 p.m. in the council chamber at Auburn Hall.
THURSDAY, Aug. 20
AUBURN — L-A 911 Committee meeting, 8 a.m. at 552 Minot Ave.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: August 17
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Monday, August 17, 2020
-
Encore
Looking Back on Aug. 17
-
Sun Spots
Researching family history worth the time
-
Horoscope
Cancer: Take care of yourself before offering help to others