MONDAY, Aug. 17

AUBURN — City Council workshop and meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the council chamber at Auburn Hall. Workshop agenda includes discussion on a proposed economic study of Lake Auburn; regular meeting includes a vote to approve three polling locations for the November election.

TUESDAY, Aug. 18

AUBURN — Auburn Public Library board of trustees meeting, 7:30 a.m. in the library conference room, 49 Spring St.

AUBURN — Auburn Sewer District trustees meeting, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.

AUBURN — Conservation Commission meeting, 6 p.m. in the Community Room at Auburn Hall.

LEWISTON — City Council meeting, 7 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall via Zoom conference.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 19

AUBURN — Auburn Water District trustees meeting, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.

LEWISTON — Ad hoc committee on equity and diversity, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom conference.

AUBURN — School Committee meeting, 7 p.m. in the council chamber at Auburn Hall.

THURSDAY, Aug. 20

AUBURN — L-A 911 Committee meeting, 8 a.m. at 552 Minot Ave.

