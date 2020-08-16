LISBON — The Maine Prisoner Advocacy Coalition, headed by Joseph Jackson of Lisbon, recently appointed of seven members to its new board of directors.

MPAC works to make positive changes in Maine prisons and helps families reintegrate into society. It is also the liaison for the Maine State Prison Chapter of NAACP.

Newly appointed to the board are: Chair Irving Faunce of Wilton, career advisor for GoodwillNNE; State Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross of Portland; Ryun Anderson, executive director of Restorative Justice Institute of Maine; Stacey Brownlie, director of library services for University of Maine at Augusta; Jerome Bennett of Portland, contract director for Preble Street Resources; Rosa Moore of Bucksport, assistant director of H.O.M.E; and Jadirah Ortiz, student and community organizer.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: