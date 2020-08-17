LEWISTON — Jo-an Lantz, president and CEO of Geiger, has been named 2020 Counselor Person of the Year by the Advertising Specialty Institute, a leading promotional products industry trade organization.

She was recognized for transparency during the pandemic with weekly employee videos, a strategic business thinker and strong leader.

Lantz began working at Geiger directly after college in an entry-level position and has moved up through progressively higher levels of authority, most recently being named as the first non-family CEO and president in 2019.

She was one of the founders of the Women’s Leadership Conference, which has benefited the female professionals in the promotional product industry. She has previously been named as ASI’s Woman of Distinction and International Person of the Year.

