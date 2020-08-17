LIVERMORE — Selectpersons agreed by consensus Monday to erect a whiteboard listing disposal fees at the transfer station.

“There’s no list of prices on anything, no set fees,” resident Palmer Hebert said.

Juanita (Jordan-Bryant, transfer station supervisor) is doing an excellent job, but the price per yard for lumber is kind of steep, he said.

“You’re charging too much for stuff, Palmer said. “I understand you have to pay to get rid of it, but wouldn’t it be better to charge a little bit, get a little bit for it rather than people leaving it on the side of the road?” he asked.

“When I sold my house, I paid $50 to grid of a twin mattress. That’s ridiculous. I paid $8 at another dump,” Selectperson Tracey Martin said.

“My career is as a landfill engineer,” Selectperson Brett Deyling said. “Mattresses don’t compact. They’re huge, they get wrapped up in equipment. They’re expensive to dispose of.”

Selectperson Chairman Mark Chretien said the town tries to recoup its costs.

“We’re not trying to make money on it, just trying to get enough to get rid of it all,” Selectperson Scott Richmond added.

“Would we be able to post a list?” Martin asked.

“That way we don’t get surprised when we get down there,” Hebert said.

“In the five years I’ve been here we’ve talked this around,” interim Administrative Assistant Amy Byron said. “It keeps coming back to the prices on some items change so frequently that people get irritated if they have a list, get to the transfer station and the prices have changed.”

There is a list posted monthly at the transfer station, she added.

Posting a laminated price list on the wall, that could be changed, was suggested by Richmond.

A whiteboard, dry erase could erase numbers when they change, Deyling said.

“That could be big enough for people to see without getting out of their car,” Deputy Town Clerk Jean Tardif said.

In other business, Alexa Harmatys was selected as the winner of the $1,000 Pollard Scholarship. Harmatys is a junior at the University of Maine at Augusta. She is studying nursing with a minor in early childhood services.

