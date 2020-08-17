100 Years Ago: 1920

The Twelfth Maine regimental association will hold its annual reunion at Lake Grove today at the grange hall. It is expected that there will be a big attendance, both of association members and their comrades and friends. There were ninety survivors in the Winchester Battle With Sheridan Twenty Miles away.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The guest speaker for the Wednesday meeting of the Auburn-Lewiston Kiwanis club this week will be Dr. John T. Konecki. He will speak on the Civil Air Patrol.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The Otisfield Historical Society is about to start photographing the town’s estimated 900 buildings. Society member Ethel Bean Turner said, “We can’t very well put the buildings in our storage closet for the next 200 years, so we’re doing the next best thing — photographing them. “A photographic Record of Otisfield in the Year 2000″, the working title for the project may take five or more years to finish. The society’s intention is not just to record architecturally interesting buildings, but to create a complete record of the town as it is now. Twenty-five years from now some of these buildings won’t be here.” Turner said, “and 60 years from now Otisfield will look very different. What’s here now is going to be history then.” Historical society members will systematically visit each house and building in Otisfield, finishing one street or road before starting the next, taking one or two exterior photographs of each building. Each volunteer will ask the property owner to help record information regarding the building’s age, owners, alterations, and interior and exterior features. All photographers will be able to show a letter of identification. It is anticipated that the information gathered will be put into a computer database so that it can be easily retrieved and analyzed. In addition, after all buildings have been photographed, the pictures and information will be arranged in albums and made available to the public. The historical society will pay for the film and processing Volunteer photographers include Mike Delehanty, David and Jean Hankins, John Higgins, Ethel Bean Turner and Ray Woodworth, all of Otisfield.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: